Man Utd ‘working on’ a deal to sign Milan star Mike Maignan

Manchester United are reportedly ‘working on’ a deal to sign AC Milan star Mike Maignan, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Frenchman has been enjoying a successful career as after winning the Ligue 1 title with LOSC Lille, he won the Serie A with the Rossoneri a few years ago.

Moreover, he has already established himself as a first-choice goalkeeper in the French national team under Didier Deschamps following the retirement of Hugo Lloris.

Now, Fichajes claim that Man Utd haven’t been convinced by Andre Onana so they want to upgrade the goalkeeper position and have earmarked Maignan as the ‘priority’ target.

The Red Devils have already been in negotiations with the player’s representatives over this deal and are progressing in talks. Moreover, Ruben Amorim’s side are planning to open talks with Milan to learn about their price tag to get the deal done.

The Rossoneri won’t allow their first-choice goalkeeper’s departure easily, although he will enter the final year of his current contract this summer, and could demand a ‘substantial offer’.

Maignan to Man Utd

The 29-year-old is 6ft 3in tall and is comfortable playing out from the back. Moreover, he, valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt, is an excellent shot-stopper and is also good in the air. However, he hasn’t been able to display his best in Serie A this season, making a few errors that led to goals.

His saving rate was 72% last term but that has dropped to 69% this campaign. Overall, Milan have had a poor season this term, languishing in mid-table.

Therefore, it would be risky for United to sign him during his downward spiral. So, although he previously displayed excellent performances and would be an excellent option for Man Utd if he regains his form, they might be better off exploring other names to bolster the goalkeeping department.

Onana has been the first-choice goalkeeper for the Red Devils with Altay Bayindir the backup. Still, it would be the right decision to upgrade this area.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to secure Maignan’s service in the upcoming transfer window.