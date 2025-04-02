Gakpo starts as Slot makes two changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Everton

Liverpool are back in action for the first time since the international break as they host Everton at Anfield on matchday 30 of the Premier League. The Reds will look to take another step towards a seemingly inevitable title while also hoping to bounce back to winning ways after successive defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, respectively.

Having been knocked out of the European Cup and FA Cup, and finishing second in the League Cup, the Premier League remains the only piece of silverware Liverpool can secure come the end of the season. With that said, here is a look at their potential starting eleven for the Merseyside derby tonight.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is expected to return as the team’s number one, replacing Caoimhin Kelleher in the process.

Defenders – Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk have been indispensable at the back and the recent defeats are unlikely to change their prominence, so they both will be the favourites to partner one another in the heart of defence. Andy Robertson is also heavily expected to be favoured at left back, while Jarell Quansah might continue at right back given Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury.

Midfielders – The Liverpool midfield is also unlikely to see any major changes with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch likely to hold the fort in a double pivot. Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai may be set to feature as the team’s number 10.

Mohamed Salah, who has had a couple of games to forget, will likely feature on the right wing and hope to win possibly his last Merseyside derby, whereas Luis Diaz is expected to retain his place on the left flank.

Forward – Neither Darwin Nunez nor Diogo Jota have impressed in recent weeks, so Cody Gakpo, who has 16 goals and six assists this season, might be chosen by Arne Slot as the leader of his line.

