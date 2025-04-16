Man Utd set sights on Lyon star Rayan Cherki

Manchester United have set their sights on Lyon forward Rayan Cherki over a possible move to Old Trafford this summer, according to Fichajes.

United are gearing up for a potential summer overhaul that will see fringe players depart the club. Plans are also being made to bolster the squad with adequate reinforcements to strengthen key positions.

Among those being eyed for a summer move is Cherki, who has been one of the most technically gifted players in Europe since making his breakthrough at Lyon.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils have identified the 21-year-old as a potential signing for the club.

Following an underwhelming attacking output this season, the Spanish outlet adds that Man United view his profile as the perfect fit for Ruben Amorim’s style of play, which provides attacking balance and dynamism to the squad.

Reports suggest the France U23 star could be sold for £20m, although his original valuation is around £25m. However, United view the valuation as a bargain price, especially for a player of his talent and potential.

Lyon are facing an economic downturn and are open to negotiations for the winger, particularly from Premier League sides, as per the report, which is a boost to the Red Devils.

Hence, Fichajes adds that the 20-time English champions have now set their sights on Cherki as part of the club’s rebuild and have begun to take steps towards acquiring the versatile forward to avoid a bidding war with other clubs.

Rayan Cherki—French ‘joga bonito’

Cherki’s game is a blend of artistry and ingenuity. Predominantly an attacking midfielder or winger, he thrives in the final third, where his vision and passing range unlock defences. His ability to thread pinpoint passes, evidenced by his nine league-leading assist tally, marks that he would bring quality to United’s attack.

His strengths lie in his technical mastery and dribbling wizardry, similar to the Brazilian ‘joga bonito’, a trait that’ll bring back excitement to Old Trafford.

After his stoppage-time equaliser in the Europa League quarter-final first leg at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, United fans will get to see the Frenchman in action at the Theatre of Dreams this Thursday—hoping it’s the beginning of many more appearances at the stadium.