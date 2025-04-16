Man Utd make initial contacts to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick

Manchester United are monitoring Bayer Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick as a potential centre-forward option in the summer, according to German journalist Patrick Berger.

Transfer activities are expected to take shape at Old Trafford, with a lot of outgoings and incomings expected. For incomings, the club are on the lookout for attacking options following an underwhelming attacking return this season with just 38 goals scored in the Premier League, the third-fewest of teams outside the relegation zone.

Now, according to Berger, United are monitoring Schick’s situation at BayArena and are considering a summer swoop for him.

Although the Red Devils are in the market for a young profile to bolster the No. 9 position, the club consider Schick’s qualities ‘interesting’, according to the report.

According to the German transfer expert, the Premier League giants have opened initial talks to land the Czech Republic international, who is one of several targets currently under consideration by the club.

The 29-year-old still has two years left on his contract with Leverkusen, and Berger adds that the defending Bundesliga champions would demand a fee of up to €30m (£25m) to allow the 6ft 3in forward to leave the club in the summer.

Schick to United

According to the report, Schick prefers a move to the Premier League and has ruled out a move to the Middle East, which could give United the advantage in securing a deal.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season, managing only 38 goals in 32 matches, underscoring their inefficiency in the attacking third. Rasmus Hojlund and summer recruit Joshua Zirkzee have yet to impact all competitions, contributing to just 15 goals.

Bringing in a more prolific forward like Schick would be a key addition to bolster Ruben Amorim’s attack. His experience, physicality, aerial strength, and speed make him an ideal fit for the demands and intensity of the Premier League should he join United this summer.

United will hope to return to winning ways for the first time in four games when they host Lyon in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash at Old Trafford on Thursday night.