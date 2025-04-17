Arsenal among suitors for RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko



According to Sport Bild, Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko during the summer transfer window.

The London giants have had a disappointing Premier League campaign and they are currently 13 points behind leaders Liverpool with just 6 games left. However, the club have exceeded expectations in the Champions League and are into the semi-finals after a 5-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid.

Arsenal are poised for a busy transfer window at the end of the season and SportBild claim that they are among the clubs keen on signing Sesko from Leipzig. The 21-year-old has a gentleman’s agreement to leave the German side for £60 million this summer.

However, the value is freely negotiable and Leipzig believe they can secure up to £86 million with plenty of competition. AC Milan, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in signing the highly-rated marksman from the Bundesliga giants.

Huge talent

Arsenal have been brilliant in the Champions League and will face Paris Saint-Germain in the last four of the competition. Regardless of how their European campaign ends, the club are expected to spend big in the next transfer window.

A marquee striker is set to be prioritised. The Gunners have a strong interest in signing Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres, who has accumulated 44 goals and 11 assists from just 45 appearances for the Portuguese champions this term.

Gyokeres has been in the form of his life over the past 2 years and would provide a big upgrade on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal. However, we won’t be surprised if Arsenal consider Sesko too as a possible summer transfer option.

From our partner tips.gg

Sesko was a top target for the Gunners last summer. He decided to stay with Leipzig by penning a new long-term deal. He has fared well this campaign with 19 goals and 6 assists thus far. His statistics are far from Gyokeres’ but he has immense potential.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal return for Sesko or opt for the experience of Gyokeres as their next big striker.