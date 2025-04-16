Arsenal
[Teams] Real Madrid vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 5 changes
Arsenal take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final clash at the Bernabeu tonight. Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Arsenal take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final clash at the Bernabeu tonight.
The Gunners produced a sensational performance in last weeks first leg after thrashing Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium. Declan Rice opened the scoring with a superb free-kick before doubling Arsenal’s advantage with another stunning free-kick from 25 yards.
Mikel Merino then completed the rout with another fine finish to give Arsenal a 3-0 lead heading into tonight’s second leg in Spain.
Mikel Arteta rested some of his key players for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brentford so he’s made five changes tonight. David Raya retains his place in goal but Jurrien Timber is recalled at right-back while Ben White is on the bench.
Jacub Kiwior keeps his place alongside William Saliba at the heart of Arsenal’s defence while Myles Lewis-Skelly comes in at left-back with Kieran Tierney making way.
Thomas Partey moves into midfield after recovering from a knock while Rice will be looking to replicate his heroics from the first leg. Martin Odegaard captains Arsenal once again this evening and he’ll be looking to guide the North Londoners into the last four.
Bukayo Saka is recalled on the wing after being rested at the weekend – Ethan Nwaneri drops to the bench along with Oleksandr Zinchenko while Jorginho is ruled out through injury.
Gabriel Martinelli keeps his place on the left flank while Merino is recalled to lead the line up front. Leandro Trossard drops to the bench.
As for Madrid, Federico Valverde moves into midfield to replace the suspended Eduardo Camavinga with Lucas Vasquez coming in at right-back.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Arsenal
Raya, Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Merino.
Subs: Neto, Setford, Tierney, White, Zinchenko, Rosiak, Henry-Francis, Trossard, Butler-Oyedeji, Gower, Sterling, Nwaneri.
Real Madrid
Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Alaba; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe, Rodrygo
Subs: Fran Gonzalez, Sergio Mestre, Modric, Ardu Guler, Endrick, Vallejo, Ceballos, Fran Garcia, Brahim
