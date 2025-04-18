Liverpool ‘seriously’ want to sign Arsenal target Ekitike

Liverpool are ‘seriously considering’ signing Arsenal target and Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike, as per Caught Offside.

Darwin Núñez and Diogo Jota are the two strikers the Reds currently have. But the Portuguese has struggled with fitness problems in recent years, while the Uruguayan hasn’t been able to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from SL Benfica for a club record fee back in 2022.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are planning to upgrade the centre-forward position this summer and have identified Ekitike as a serious option to replace Nunez.

The Merseyside club sent scouts to watch him in action against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League quarter-final first leg last week, where the striker scored an excellent goal.

Frankfurt don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap with his existing deal set to run until 2029, and have slapped a whopping £73m price tag on his head.

The report say Arsenal are also interested in signing a new striker and have earmarked the Frenchman as a potential option, but along with him, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are also on Mikel Arteta’s wishlist.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are the two centre-forward options the Gunners currently have. But, neither has managed to prove that they can help Arsenal achieve their lofty ambitions, so Arteta wants to upgrade this position by purchasing a new prolific goal-scorer.

After joining PSG from Stade de Reims, the 22-year-old initially struggled to play regularly but has managed to flourish in his career since moving to Deutsche Bank Park Stadium. This season, he has been in excellent form, scoring 21 goals and registering nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

Ekitike, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in finishing off his chances. He has the physicality to flourish in the Premier League and possesses the potential to become a top-class striker in the future.

Therefore, he would be a great acquisition for Liverpool or Arsenal should either club purchase him. It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club go head-to-head with the Reds over this deal this summer.