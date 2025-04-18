Liverpool ‘closely watching’ Jamie Gittens ahead of potential summer swoop

Liverpool forwards Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz could leave Anfield in the summer, consequently making way for new signings in the upcoming transfer window. Diaz has been particularly vital to the team since joining from Porto, so the club will need a capable enough left winger to replace the possibly outgoing Colombian sooner rather than later.

Football Insider has reported that the Reds are ‘closely watching’ Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens and also attended a few of Borussia Dortmund’s matches to scout him. He has been linked with a swoop to Chelsea as well over the course of the season and with the forward open to moving to the Premier League, Dortmund have slapped him with a price tag of £83 million.

Gittens still has three years on his contract at the Signal Iduna Park, so the Bundesliga giants are in a strong position to command a high asking price for him. Plus, with Chelsea’s riches in mind, it comes as no surprise that they are looking into making the 20-year-old, who has 12 goals and five assists this season, one of their most expensive sales ever.

Gittens the perfect long-term signing

At the outset, an £83 million transfer fee for Jamie Gittens might seem a lot, especially considering his lack of experience. However, he has had a terrific individual campaign in the Bundesliga and has been important to Borussia Dortmund reaching the quarter-final of the Champions League too, thus showing that he can deliver on the biggest stage.

The 20-year-old’s confidence in front of goal is something to admire at his young age, while the pace and conviction with which he is able to beat defenders and cut in from the left flank is also commendable. To presume that he would only get better with age and experience is an exciting prospect with an England call-up only a matter of time for the young winger.

Chelsea will undoubtedly give Liverpool a hard time in their bid to sign Gittens, though if the Blues miss out on Champions League qualification, the Reds might find themselves in the driving seat to seal a move for the Dortmund star.