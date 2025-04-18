Chelsea eyeing surprise transfer for Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford

Chelsea are expected to sign a left winger this summer with neither of their current options winning Enzo Maresca’s vote of confidence. Joao Felix has been loaned out to AC Milan and though he will return to London in the summer, the Portuguese is likely to be moved on once again, whereas Jadon Sancho’s loan might also not translate into a permanent swoop.

The Blues seem prepared to pay a penalty to send the former Borussia Dortmund star back to Manchester United though their business with the Red Devils might not end there. The Express (h/t 90min) has reported that Chelsea are considering a surprise transfer for Marcus Rashford off the back of his impressive spell on loan at Aston Villa.

Rashford has been in top form since joining Unai Emery’s side in the winter with his recent form taking his numbers for the season to 10 goals and nine assists in all competitions. Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the player, who might be sacrificed by Man United as part of their massive summer clear out.

Rashford a risky gamble for Chelsea

Although Marcus Rashford has performed brilliantly at Aston Villa, Chelsea need to be wary of signing him permanently given the player’s poor form for Manchester United. At Villa Park, he plays in a far less demanding environment and has more flexibility in Unai Emery’s system than Enzo Maresca could possibly provide him with, both of which may be very influential to his form.

In addition, Chelsea would be expected to pay a decent transfer fee to Manchester United, who might look for a premium if they are to sell Rashford to a local rival. The 27-year-old will also ask for a high salary, possibly close to the £300,000 per week mark that he has been on at Old Trafford for the past several years, hence making it a big financial risk for the Londoners as well.

Aston Villa themselves are also keen on making Rashford’s transfer permanent and with a number of options emerging for the Englishman as summer approaches, it will be interesting to see where he ends up plying his trade next season.