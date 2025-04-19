Arsenal interested in signing Ousmane Dembele



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are eyeing an ambitious summer move for Paris Saint-Germain’s stand-out player this season.

The Gunners have exceeded expectations in the Champions League this term, and they are into the semi-finals after a 5-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid. The club are scheduled to face PSG.

Ousmane Dembele has been PSG’s best player with 32 goals and 11 assists from 42 games this campaign, and his form has caught the eye of elite Premier League clubs, as per Caught Offside.

Arsenal are reportedly one of his biggest admirers alongside the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Surprise move

Dembele joined PSG from Barcelona during the 2023 summer transfer window. He had an average debut season with just 6 goals and 14 assists in all competitions. However, he has stepped up in the current campaign and his form has been simply spectacular since the turn of the year.

The Frenchman has bagged 32 goals and 11 assists from 42 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions. Dembele has played as a right winger or a striker this season, but he can also operate from the left side of the attack. The Rennes graduate would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal.

The Gunners have made steady progress in the last few seasons under manager Mikel Arteta and they are likely to spend big on marquee signings when the transfer window reopens this summer. An elite striker is set to be prioritised with the inconsistency of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus (currently injured).

A versatile winger could be another priority. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have shared the duties on the left wing, but neither have been consistent with goal contributions. Bukayo Saka has been brilliant on the opposite end, but his workload needs to be managed to avoid potential injuries in future.

It remains to be seen whether Dembele would consider a new challenge after a fabulous campaign with PSG. He has a Transfermarkt value of £64 million but PSG could demand significantly more to sanction his sale. Arsenal will have a big budget, but may not make a huge outlay on a player turning 28 next month.