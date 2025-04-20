Man Utd ‘front-runners’ to sign Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo

Manchester United are considered the ‘front-runners’ ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign Bournemouth’s forward Antoine Semenyo this summer, as per Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old is enjoying his most prolific season at the Vitality Stadium since moving from Championship side Bristol City in January 2023. With ten goals and six assists for Andoni Iraola’s European-chasing side this season, his performances have attracted the interest of several clubs, and United are now reportedly leading the race for his signature.

As per Sky Sports, Ruben Amorim is a big fan of the London-born Ghana international and has explored strategies for using him in United’s revamped attack next season.

However, several clubs are also keen on the winger’s signature, as the report claims that Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all indicated interest in Semenyo over a possible move in the summer.

Bournemouth are keen on retaining the prolific forward, placing him on a high £70m valuation, according to the report.

Nevertheless, the report adds that the deal’s framework remains unclear but could include a lower fixed price with additional add-ons, akin to the £65m agreement the Cherries had with Tottenham over the transfer of Dominic Solanke last summer.

‘Front-runners’

Reinforcing the attack is high on United’s agenda this summer, and several players have been linked to the club in recent months.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund’s underperformance has prompted the need for an experienced, prolific forward as they look to bounce back from a disappointing, low-scoring season in the Premier League.

Semenyo, who has now been earmarked as a possible option to bolster Ruben Amorim’s attack, looks sensible as the Ghanaian ticks several boxes of an archetypical forward to succeed under the Portuguese manager.

Similar to his use of Francisco Trincão, who recorded double figures in goal contributions under the former Sporting manager, Amorim could utilise Semenyo in a similar position, using his goalscoring and creative abilities, as well as his incredible behind-runs, to play beside or behind an out-and-out centre-forward to form a potent threat in attack and transition.

With Bournemouth holding on to his £70m valuation, it’ll be interesting to see if the Red Devils can reach an agreement and whether the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool step up their interest to challenge Man Utd for his signature.

Both Mikel Arteta and Arne Slot are expected to strengthen their attacks this summer so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Arsenal and Liverpool target Semenyo following his excellent campaign on the South Coast.