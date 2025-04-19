Man Utd plot swoop to sign Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, as per French outlet L’Equipe.

After coming through Les Rouge et Blanc’s youth system, the 23-year-old made his senior debut back in 2021 before establishing himself as a key player in recent times.

The Frenchman has had a fine campaign this term, scoring six goals and registering 10 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions. Moreover, he has been guiding his side to finish in the top two in Ligue 1.

Now, L’Equipe say that having been impressed by Akliouche’s displays this season, Man Utd have registered their interest in signing him and could make a concrete approach this summer.

Monaco are a selling club and usually allow their star players to leave to take the next step in their careers. So, they won’t keep hold of Akliouche and will sell him should they receive an offer of at least £60m.

Akliouche to Man Utd

However, the report say that the record Premier League champions aren’t the only club interested in him as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also lining up a swoop for him.

The Monaco star is a left-footed right-sided forward. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the efficiency of finishing off his chances, and also works hard without possession.

Man Utd want to bolster the attacking midfield position to help Ruben Amorim implement his 3-4-2-1 formation. Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Jadon Sancho have been sent out on loan and are set to be sold permanently this summer.

Akliouche is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, Amorim’s side have found themselves in financial difficulties and might struggle to get this deal done unless Monaco lower their valuation.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the squad.

Meanwhile, after overcoming Olympique Lyonnais’ challenge in the Europa League midweek, United will face off against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this weekend.