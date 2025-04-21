Man Utd set to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli



According to Turkish journalist Aygun Ozipek, Manchester United are set to land the signature of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after his loan stint with Galatasaray this season.

The Red Devils are searching for a new centre-forward with the inconsistency of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. Hojlund recently started the 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers where he failed to register a shot on goal.

Ozipek now claims that Osimhen will be joining United during the summer transfer window. He will sign a five-year contract worth £13 million per year. United will pay around £51 million to secure his services from Napoli.

Huge quality

United are yearning for an elite striker in their squad. Hojlund was signed for big money from Atalanta a couple of years ago, but he has looked void of confidence leading the line this term. Zirkzee joined the club from Bologna last summer, but has yet to adapt to the higher intensity and physicality of the Premier League. The pair have just 6 league goals this season.

The Red Devils need a better solution next season and Osimhen could be the perfect answer. The Nigerian star has bagged 29 goals and six assists from 34 appearances for Galatasaray on loan this campaign. He has impressed with his physical presence and hold-up play aside from his goal contributions for the Turkish outfit.

The 26-year-old would provide a huge upgrade on the current striking options at United. The Red Devils should easily afford his wages and reported asking price, but it could coincide with a possible exit. With Zirkzee out injured (hamstring), it is more likely that Hojlund could be offloaded to compensate for Osimhen’s transfer.

United are walking a tightrope when it comes to the Profit and Sustainability Rules. There could be some leeway if they qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League. Otherwise, the initial transfer budget could be very limited and a spending spree could depend on multiple players heading for the exit door.