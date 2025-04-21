Man Utd to ‘intensify’ talks to sign Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United are reportedly planning to step up efforts to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 25-year-old has been displaying impressive performances in the Premier League this season, scoring 18 goals and registering six assists in 33 appearances.

The Cameroonian international is currently the fourth-highest scorer in the English top flight behind Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, and Erling Haaland. He guided his team to beat Brighton 4-2 by scoring a brace and notching up an assist on Sunday.

Now, Fichajes claim that Man Utd want to strengthen the attacking department this summer and have identified Mbeumo as the perfect option, having been impressed by his displays this season.

The player could be open to leaving Gtech Community Stadium to take the next step in his career, and Old Trafford could be a tempting destination.

Mbeumo to Man Utd

The forward is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt and will enter the final year of his current contract this summer, although the Bees have an option to extend his deal for one more season. Therefore, they are likely to demand a big fee to let their star man leave ahead of next season.

Mbeumo is a left-footed right winger but can also play in the second striker role. Additionally, he can provide cover in the centre-forward position if needed.

Ivan Toney was Brentford’s talismanic figure, but following his departure last summer, the African has now been the main man for Thomas Frank’s side this season.

Mbeumo is a Premier League proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. Moreover, he would be an ideal option to play on the right side of the CAM role in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Therefore, he would be an excellent acquisition for Man Utd should they hire him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the attacking department.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Amorim’s side will face off against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League next weekend.