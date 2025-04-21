Chelsea holds talks with agents of Rodrigo Muniz and Hugo Ekitike

Chelsea have a lengthy list of forwards on their radar heading into the summer transfer window. The Blues could miss out on Champions League football next season and a lack of goal-scorers would be a key reason behind their absence from the competition. That said, Enzo Maresca is looking to answer that issue sooner rather than later and some talks have already begun.

As per journalist Simon Phillips (h/t 90min), Chelsea have spoken with the representatives of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike and Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz, who have been linked with moves to Stamford Bridge in the summer. The two players are having brilliant seasons with their clubs though it is likely that the Londoners invest in just one of them as opposed to both forwards.

Muniz was on Manchester United’s radar last summer and was slapped with a £50 million price tag by Fulham. It remains to be seen how much they charge for him this year. On the other hand, Ekitike’s valuation comes to £85 million off the back of interest from Arsenal and Liverpool as well in the French striker’s transfer later in the year.

Ekitike’s transfer makes better sense

Though Hugo Ekitike’s transfer would cost £35 million more than Rodrigo Muniz’s, Chelsea would be signing a much better player and a profile that would better align with the options they already have. Barring 21 goals to his name in all competitions, the 22-year-old has also assisted nine times, which is a testament of the creative aspect of his game.

Ekitike thrives as a secondary striker as well, making intelligent runs off the ball higher up the pitch and thus creates space for his partner to score, while the ability to play in a deeper role also equips him to link up well with the wide men. If Nicolas Jackson was to be in Enzo Maresca’s plans, it would be a vital attribute in any striker Chelsea invest in.

For Ekitike to join them, however, it is vital Chelsea secure a place in the Champions League. They are the favourites to win the Europa Conference League but the Blues need to pin down a top five finish in the Premier League to feature in the European Cup next season and finishing the campaign well will be Maresca’s immediate objective.