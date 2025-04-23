Arsenal eyeing up bold summer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele

Arsenal are having perhaps their best season under Mikel Arteta. Though they are set to come short in the Premier League title race to Liverpool, they have made solid progress in the Champions League and are in the semi-final of the tournament having beaten defending champions Real Madrid in the quarter-final last week.

With the club looking to take the next step forward, particularly on the domestic stage, a number of reinforcements are already being lined up for the summer and besides their interest in a striker, the Gunners are also said to be keen on a winger. According to Football London, Arsenal are pondering over a swoop for Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele joined PSG from Barcelona two years ago and has been one of the world’s best forwards over that period, leaving behind his underwhelming injury record behind him in the process. This season, he has been especially excellent for the French side, scoring 32 goals and providing 11 assists in all competitions as Luis Enrique looks to secure a historic treble.

Dembele transfer to Arsenal very unlikely

Ousmane Dembele’s versatility would have been a huge plus for Arsenal. The Frenchman is capable of playing on both flanks as well as down the middle, largely thanks to being equally dominant with both feet. However, he is unlikely to be on his way to the Emirates Stadium this summer given how important he is to Paris Saint-Germain’s plans for the future.

PSG have a reputation of pricing out clubs by naming unreasonably high transfer fees for their players, something they have recently done with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. And while finances are another matter, Dembele also seems to be enjoying his spell in his homeland where he is undoubtedly having the best season of his career so far.

It would take something surprising for the 27-year-old to be convinced into joining Arsenal and as it stands, there are less chances of Dembele as well as PSG being keen on going their separate ways, especially in the upcoming transfer window.