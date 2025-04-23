Arsenal
Arsenal eyeing up bold summer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele
Arsenal are having perhaps their best season under Mikel Arteta. Though they are set to come short in the Premier League title race to Liverpool, they have made solid progress in the Champions League and are in the semi-final of the tournament having beaten defending champions Real Madrid in the quarter-final last week.
With the club looking to take the next step forward, particularly on the domestic stage, a number of reinforcements are already being lined up for the summer and besides their interest in a striker, the Gunners are also said to be keen on a winger. According to Football London, Arsenal are pondering over a swoop for Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele.
Dembele joined PSG from Barcelona two years ago and has been one of the world’s best forwards over that period, leaving behind his underwhelming injury record behind him in the process. This season, he has been especially excellent for the French side, scoring 32 goals and providing 11 assists in all competitions as Luis Enrique looks to secure a historic treble.
Dembele transfer to Arsenal very unlikely
Ousmane Dembele’s versatility would have been a huge plus for Arsenal. The Frenchman is capable of playing on both flanks as well as down the middle, largely thanks to being equally dominant with both feet. However, he is unlikely to be on his way to the Emirates Stadium this summer given how important he is to Paris Saint-Germain’s plans for the future.
PSG have a reputation of pricing out clubs by naming unreasonably high transfer fees for their players, something they have recently done with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. And while finances are another matter, Dembele also seems to be enjoying his spell in his homeland where he is undoubtedly having the best season of his career so far.
It would take something surprising for the 27-year-old to be convinced into joining Arsenal and as it stands, there are less chances of Dembele as well as PSG being keen on going their separate ways, especially in the upcoming transfer window.
Other News
-
Arsenal/ 3 seconds ago
Arsenal eyeing up bold summer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele
Arsenal are having perhaps their best season under Mikel Arteta. Though they are set...
-
Premier League/ 20 mins ago
Tottenham ‘keen’ on signing Lazio defender Mario Gila
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Lazio centre-back Mario Gila, as per Caught...
-
Chelsea/ 11 hours ago
Chelsea ‘initiate move’ to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy
Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson was recently labelled as the ‘perfect number nine’ by Enzo...
-
Arsenal/ 12 hours ago
Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United in battle to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic
Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all expected to rebuild their offensive departments in...
-
Chelsea/ 12 hours ago
Chelsea readying £86 million bid for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes
Chelsea are set for another squad rebuild this summer and as part of their...