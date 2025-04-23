Man Utd to ‘present a proposal’ to sign Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are reportedly willing to ‘present a proposal’ to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following a disappointing start under Erik ten Hag this season, the Red Devils decided to dismiss him and appoint Ruben Amorim as the new head coach.

However, Man Utd’s on-field displays haven’t improved at all, still, they have reached the semi-final of the Europa League and are unbeaten in this competition.

Amorim has emphasised the importance of pre-season to turn the situation around next season, so United will have to wrap up the transfer business as quickly as possible to give him the full squad to work with during the off-season.

They have started making moves and are working to bolster the frontline by signing Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha.

Now, Fichajes claim that Man Utd are also planning to reinforce the engine room and are willing to revive their interest in De Jong. The Red Devils are convinced that the Dutchman would be an ‘ideal’ player for Amorim’s system, but Barcelona don’t want to let their star man leave.

De Jong to Man Utd

The player even wants to stay at the Catalan giants, but Man Utd are ‘determined’ to hire him finally and are willing to ‘present a proposal’ that will tempt Hansi Flick’s side to cash-in amid their financial difficulties.

The 27-year-old, valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt, will enter the final year of his current contract this summer. Therefore, they might look to sell him during the off-season if they fail to agree on a fresh term with him over the coming weeks.

After becoming United’s new manager back in 2022, Ten Hag prioritised purchasing De Jong to bolster the midfield. But the player refused to leave Barcelona.

The Dutchman is a technically gifted player and has the physical prowess to flourish in the Premier League. The midfield pairing of Manuel Ugarte and him could be absolutely perfect. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 1-0 defeat over Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Old Trafford club will face off against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League next weekend.