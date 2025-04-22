Man Utd ‘leading the race’ to sign Wolves star Matheus Cunha

Manchester United are ‘leading the race’ to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

A new striker is expected to arrive at Old Trafford this summer, with the Red Devils linked to various names in recent months. The most recent addition to that list is the red-hot Cunha, who’s enjoyed a stellar campaign—scoring 16 times and registering four assists across all competitions for the West Midlands outfit.

As per Romano, United are progressing in talks to sign Cunha and are now ‘leading the race’ to sign the Brazilian international forward.

The football transfer expert adds that the Red Devils are aware of interest from other clubs and are now negotiating personal terms with the 25-year-old.

The club are optimistic about sealing the deal after opening talks for the Brazilian, who has a £62.5m release clause in his contract at the Molineux, per Romano.

Prolific forward

United’s glaring need for a ruthless centre-forward was evident in their recent 1-0 defeat to Wolves at Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim started Rasmus Hojlund up front, and the Danish forward was guilty of fluffing his chances in front of goal.

It’s not as though there were ample alternatives on the bench, with Joshua Zirkzee—who has scored just three Premier League goals since arriving from Bologna—absent from the squad due to injury.

Youngster Chido Obi-Martin was introduced into the fray, but the 17-year-old is still developing and will need consistent appearances to showcase his goalscoring abilities.

Cunha looks to be a more experienced and clinical forward who could end the club’s goalscoring woes as they revamp their attack next season.

Only seven forwards have netted more Premier League goals than the Brazilian’s 14 this season. His versatility makes him a perfect fit for Amorim’s system, as he could be deployed across any forward position, including attacking midfield.

Although Romano has disclosed encouraging discussions between both sides, United need to move quickly to finalise the 25-year-old’s signing, especially with rival clubs potentially ready to outbid them for his services.