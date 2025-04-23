Man Utd in battle with Liverpool to sign RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons

Manchester United have indicated interest in signing RB Leipzig forward Xavi Simons in the summer transfer window but could be trumped by Liverpool, according to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

The Netherlands international is continuing his impressive form in the Bundesliga after an excellent first season with Die Roten Bullen, during which he recorded double figures in goals and assists. He has been in scintillating form this season, contributing 16 goals for Leipzig to boost their hopes of securing Champions League qualification next season.

His performances this season have attracted the interest of several European clubs, including United. Plettenberg claims that the Premier League giants have placed the Dutchman on their radar and are keeping close tabs on his situation.

Although the Red Devils have indicated interest in the forward, Plettenberg clarifies that no official proposal has been presented to Leipzig for the transfer of the Netherlands international at this time.

However, United face stern competition for his signature as the report adds that Premier League rivals Liverpool also have him on their radar and could trump the Red Devils to sign the forward, while Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have earmarked the 22-year-old as an alternative to Florian Wirtz.

Reinforcement

With two years left on his contract at Red Bull Arena, Die Roten Bullen will demand a fee in the region of €80m (£68m) to allow the Dutchman to leave this summer, with Old Trafford among his possible destinations, according to the report.

Manchester United’s porous attack has been one of the main talking points of what has been a disappointing season so far.

Currently occupying 14th place and trailing West Ham United—who sit just above the relegation zone—by two points, United have managed just 38 goals, the third-lowest tally among teams outside the drop zone, with only Everton (34) and West Ham (36) registering fewer.

Unsurprisingly, the club are working on improving their attack next season by swooping for some of the best forwards who fit Ruben Amorim’s system.

Simons has proven to be a viable option. His consistency in the Bundesliga and experience with the Netherlands on the international stage make him a good fit to bolster the club’s attack in the future.

He would be a superb signing if Man Utd could pull it off but with Liverpool also showing a keen interest, it will be difficult for the Red Devils to win the race for his signature if he leaves Leipzig.