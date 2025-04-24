Arsenal add Athletic Bilbao star Oihan Sancet to transfer shortlist ahead of the summer

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s team sheets this season. The Norwegian international has had barely any rest as Kai Havertz has had to play a central role before his injury. And though the former Chelsea star has been key to the club’s plans irrespective of his position, there are plans to add a new offensive midfielder.

Ekrem Konur has reported that Arsenal are keen on signing Athletic Bilbao star Oihan Sancet. The 24-year-old is another fine produce by the Basque side and has been key to Ernesto Valverde’s side’s progress in the UEFA Europa League as well as their good progress towards securing a Champions League position for next season by finishing in the top five of La Liga.

With 17 goals and three assists in all competitions this season, it is no surprise to see interest in his services from Arsenal. There is no indication so far as to what transfer fee Athletic Bilbao will demand to part with a crucial member of their squad, although Sancet has a contract at San Mames until June 2032 and is valued at £51 million on Transfermarkt.

Sancet would be a brilliant investment for Arsenal

Oihan Sancet is played as an attacking midfielder for Athletic Bilbao this season but has what it takes to play in a slightly deeper role, thus being a great replacement for Jorginho and Thomas Partey at Arsenal in some sense. He is one of La Liga’s best box-to-box players, though his positioning this season has meant that the defensive side of his game has been overlooked.

He reads the game exceptionally, makes brilliant tackles and is able to exploit his energy to win position in his own half, before carrying the ball forward into the final third. The Spaniard’s right foot is capable of producing powerful shots from distance whereas his late runs into the box have been helpful in converting crosses and loose balls from close range.

Considering the length of his contract, however, all things point towards the player being happy at Athletic Club, so Arsenal are likely to require something special to be able to price him away from them. It will be interesting to see what comes of their interest in the midfielder, though there is good reason to believe he would be a fantastic signing for them.