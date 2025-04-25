Man Utd ‘make enquiries’ over deal to sign Villareal star Alex Baena

Manchester United have ‘made enquiries’ about signing Villarreal winger Alex Baena this summer, according to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos.

United’s transfer activities are heating up and gathering momentum, with several players linked to the club. Many outgoings are expected, and much focus will also be put on quality incomings to hand Ruben Amorim the tactically fitting players to begin his first full season at the club’s helm.

One of the options being reportedly eyed by the club is Baena, who has made notable strides with stellar displays since coming through the ranks at Villarreal.

According to Burgos, Manchester United have joined a host of clubs to indicate interest in signing the winger.

A move for a wide forward will undoubtedly be on Amorim’s agenda in the summer and Baena fits the bill. The Spanish transfer expert adds that the Red Devils have now opened talks about the possibility of signing the 23-year-old to bolster his attacking ranks next season.

However, the Premier League heavyweights are up against tough opposition in their pursuit of the eight-cap Spain international, with Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid—who have already established contact with the player’s representatives—also planning a move for his signature, according to the report.

Revamp

In a boost to United, neither European club has begun official negotiations with Villarreal to sign Baena, according to the report, and this could hand the INEOS-led club the advantage in the race for the versatile forward, who is valued at €50m (£42m) by Transfermarkt.

Manchester United have been lacklustre in attack this season, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee proving their profligacy in front of goal. Injury has not also been helpful to the Red Devils, as Amad Diallo, who appeared to be the club’s best player since Amorim’s arrival, suffered a long-term injury.

A revamp is expected in the summer, and a few attacking options will be added to the squad, with Baena being earmarked among the options.

The Spaniard offers versatility and can also operate in the attacking midfield position. He serves as a creative spark and is known to pop up occasionally with stunning strikes into the top corner.

Manchester United will hope their attack will come to life to avoid a third successive Premier League defeat when they travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Sunday, 27th of April.