Arsenal confident about beating Liverpool to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer

Arsenal could let go of Jorginho and Thomas Partey in the summer, thereby requiring a new midfielder ahead of next season. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has emerged as their chief target and the Gunners are growing increasingly confident that they will manage to secure the Spanish international’s signing ahead of Liverpool in the very near future.

David Ornstein has reported that Arsenal are ‘acting internally like it’s a done deal’. Liverpool had been most keen on signing Zubimendi last year but the player remained with Sociedad, though this year, he is expected to leave. While Manchester City and Real Madrid were also interested in the 26-year-old, there is belief that he is London-bound.

Zubimendi has a £50 million release clause which Real Sociedad are likely to ask to be paid. It remains to be seen if Arsenal are ready to spend as much or sit down with La Real to negotiate a better price, or at least more favourable payment terms. The Gunners have developed a relationship with Txuriurdin after signing Mikel Merino last year, and will hope to leverage it this time.

Zubimendi would add to Arsenal’s quality

Martin Zubimendi’s capture will give Arsenal a superb depth in midfield with a number quality players to pick from. Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino have all impressed this season, while Kai Havertz might also be employed as a specialist midfielder from the next campaign should the Londoners also acquire a striker to add to Mikel Arteta’s roster.

Arteta would have a selection headache, though one he would welcome after a few seasons where his team’s strength was compromised by injuries and a busy list of fixtures. With Zubimendi’s seemingly imminent arrival, it will also be interesting to see whether the manager makes any manager tactical tweaks or continues using a three-man engine room.