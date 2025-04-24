Man Utd have made initial contact for Jean-Philippe Mateta



Manchester United could bolster their squad with a new striker when the transfer window reopens this summer.

The Red Devils have had an underwhelming campaign in the Premier League and they find themselves 14th in the table with just 38 points. The club are on course for their worst-ever league finish and manager Ruben Amorim may want multiple signings to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

A new striker could be one of the main targets for the Mancunian giants and Caught Offside claim that the club have made initial contact for Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has scored 17 goals at club level this campaign.

The Eagles are anticipating the potential exit of the Frenchman and they have identified Borussia Monchengladbach ace Alassane Plea as a potential replacement for their striker.

Mateta could emerge as fallback option

The Red Devils have their sights on landing Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. The England youth international can be signed for just £30 million once the Tractor Boys are relegated from the top-flight.

However, United won’t have a straightforward path to the 22-year-old. Chelsea are also admirers of the young striker and could provide fierce competition for his services in the next transfer window.

If the Red Devils were to miss out on Delap, Mateta could emerge as a fallback option. The Frenchman has been in tremendous form for the Eagles since Oliver Glasner took charge as manager last year.

He netted 19 goals during the 2023/24 season and has replicated the feat with 17 goals thus far. Mateta has been a menace for defences with his strong hold-up play and aerial presence upfront.

The ex-Mainz man has also excelled with his finishing skills. United have lacked all of those attributes with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. The duo have failed to meet expectations this term.

Mateta is in the prime of his career at 27 and would be a good signing for the Red Devils. With his contract expiring next year, he would be prised away for £40 million or less ahead of next season.