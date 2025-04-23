Liam Delap is Man Utd’s no.1 target for the summer



According to Daily Mail, Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap remains the number one target for Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to bolster their attacking department for next season. A new striker could be pursued with the inconsistency of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

Man United are closing in on a potential agreement for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha, but Daily Mail claim that Delap is the no.1 target for the Mancunian giants.

The striker can be signed for just £30 million once Ipswich are relegated from the top-flight. However, a deal won’t be straightforward with plenty of competition from other top clubs.

The overall package for the transfer could be much higher with additional fees involved.

Quality player

Delap has had a wonderful debut campaign in the Premier League. He has accumulated 13 goals for the Tractor Boys and has been their stand-out player by a significant margin. He is widely expected to leave once their relegation to the Championship is confirmed.

Chelsea are one of his main admirers, but United seem determined to win the race for his services. Delap would be an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund, who has looked void of confidence this campaign. He has netted just one goal in his last 28 appearances for the club.

Joshua Zirkzee showed plenty of promise before his season-ending hamstring injury, but his future could be in the number 10 role. The Dutchman does not have the physique to lead the line and could play behind the main striker under manager Ruben Amorim in future.

Delap would be a perfect addition. He has a strong physical presence upfront and can hold up play comfortably. He is more of a traditional striker and has caught the eye with his impressive finishing skills. Amorim could persuade him to join with the assurance of a starting role.

Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a possible return to Serie A. We won’t be surprised if United consider the prospect of offloading him. Zirkzee and Chido Obi could provide competition to Delap at United next term.