Man Utd interested in Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

After moving to Selhurst Park from Queens Park Rangers back in 2020, the Englishman has established himself as the talismanic figure for the Eagles.

He enjoyed a promising campaign in the Premier League last campaign, making 17 goal contributions in all competitions. As a result, he was selected to play for his country in the European Championship last summer.

Eze started this season slowly but has been in fine form in recent weeks, scoring eight goals and notching up 12 assists in all competitions. He even helped his side come away with a point from Emirates Stadium against Arsenal last night by putting his name on the scoresheet.

Moreover, the forward has guided his team to reach the semi-final of the FA Cup and will play against Aston Villa.

Now, on Football Insider, Brown says that Man Utd are interested in Eze and have been following his performances closely. They like some of his attributes and believe he would be able to add something to Amorim’s squad.

Eze to Man Utd

He has been showcasing his best at Crystal Palace in a 3-4-2-1 formation that Amorim also uses. He is a quality player going forward, but his work rate is very poor to play for a big club like Man Utd.

Therefore, the former scout claims that the England international wouldn’t be able to make a real difference for the record Premier League champions should they hire him.

Brown said:

“Man United have been watching Eberechi Eze. They like what he can do and think he could add something to Ruben Amorim’s side. He’s the type of player where if you get the right players around him and get him the ball in dangerous areas, he’s going to make an impact. He’s down under Glasner that he can play in the 3-4-2-1 system which Amorim likes.”

Eze reportedly has a £68m release clause in his current contract, which will run until 2027. Therefore, Palace might be open to cashing-in on him this summer to make the most profit out of his departure unless they tie him down to a fresh term.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service this summer.