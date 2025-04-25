Man Utd ‘make contacts’ to sign French wonderkid Enzo Kana-Biyik

Manchester United have made contacts to sign highly-rated teenage centre-forward Enzo Kana-Biyik from French club Le Havre, according to Fabrizio Romano.

A major overhaul is anticipated at the club this summer, with numerous departures and arrivals potentially on the cards. Alongside moves to strengthen the senior squad, the Red Devils are actively scouting top young talents who can be developed into elite performers to serve the club’s immediate and long-term ambitions.

One such talent is Kana-Biyik, as Romano claims that the Premier League giants have now contacted Le Havre over his possible transfer to Old Trafford.

The 18-year-old is being marked as a prospect for the club, according to the report, and they will ensure that they carry out the best developmental pathway for the centre-forward.

The football transfer expert adds that while an agreement has not been reached with the French club, talks are ongoing for the France U18 international as they look to get a deal over the line.

A potential loan move to INEOS-owned Swiss club Lausanne is among the terms being discussed by the Red Devils for signing the centre-forward, as per the report.

Prospect

Since INEOS took operational control of Manchester United, the club’s transfer strategy has undergone a shift. The focus has moved away from signing established players in favour of recruiting young talents with the potential to become world-class with proper development.

One of the notable additions is Malian teenage midfielder Sekou Kone, who was signed by Guidars FC last summer. Additionally, prolific teenage centre-forward Chido Obi-Martin and highly-rated defender Ayden Heaven completed moves to Old Trafford from Arsenal.

The club also recently secured the signing of 17-year-old Slovakian winger Samuel Lusale from Crystal Palace, and another exciting teenage fullback, James Overy, joined from Australian side Perth Glory.

Next on the radar could be Kana-Biyik, whose impressive performances for Le Havre’s U19 team, where he has contributed ten goals in 15 appearances, have caught the attention of the Red Devils.

His impressive youth-level performances have earned him two call-ups to the senior squad under head coach Didier Digard, and a potential first-team debut could be on the horizon.

A temporary switch to Lausanne represents a logical step, offering him valuable playing time before returning to Manchester United for evaluation regarding his suitability for the first-team setup.