Liverpool looking into surprise swoop for Chelsea ace Cole Palmer this summer

Liverpool will imminently secure the Premier League title, very possibly against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday. Once that’s done, their focus is likely to shift to rebuilding their squad in the summer, an agenda that has been brewing since several months. The offensive department is expected to be overhauled most significantly, while an attacking midfielder might also sign.

According to Caught Offside (via Simon Phillips), Liverpool are eyeing a swoop for Chelsea star Cole Palmer in the summer. The 22-year-old has 14 goals and nine assists in the Premier League this season, and has led the way for his side for much of the season. However, should the Blues miss out on Champions League qualification, Palmer might be offered a lifeline by the Reds.

He has arguably been the best English player in the league over the last couple of years and has been head and shoulders above the rest of Chelsea’s attackers, so Liverpool’s interest in him comes as no surprise. However, with a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2023, the former Manchester City man’s acquisition will be far from an easy proposition for Arne Slot’s side.

Palmer would be worth the investment

While it remains to be seen how much Chelsea demand for Cole Palmer in the event of Liverpool wanting to materialise their interest, the English international would be worth a potential record amount his signing would cost. Most importantly, he knows the Premier League inside out, having won it three times with Manchester City before joining Chelsea in 2023.

Palmer is a brilliant attacking midfielder, who has exceptional finishing, passing and long shots. His playmaking will also benefit Liverpool and help them better their productivity in the final third. That said, the Chelsea star’s signing could also relegate Dominik Szoboszlai to the bench considering that the Hungarian international’s form has been quite erratic.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, they will look to price Liverpool out by naming an unreasonably high price tag and also look to profit from their £42.5 million investment on Palmer if they are open to selling him. Realistically, however, it is doubtful whether the Reds would be willing to pay through their nose for one player when they need to sign numerous others this year.