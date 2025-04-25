Chelsea
Palmer starts as Maresca makes no change | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Everton
Chelsea continue their pursuit of a top five berth in the Premier League to seal qualification into the Champions League for next season when they host Everton at Stamford Bridge. The Toffees visit London on matchday 34 of the English top flight on Saturday, April 26th, with their hosts looking for just their third win from their previous five league outings.
Enzo Maresca had the luxury of having an entire week to prepare for the game owing to no midweek fixtures, so he is unlikely to spring too many surprises in his starting eleven. With that said, here is a look at how Chelsea could line-up for the fixture.
Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is likely to keep his place in the starting eleven ahead of Filip Jorgensen.
Defenders – Reece James and Marc Cucurella are expected to start at right and left full back, respectively. The Chelsea captain’s fitness has improved over recent times and with Malo Gusto out, it is an encouraging sign for the team. Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill are likely to partner in the heart of the backline, thus completing an unchanged defence from last weekend’s match.
Palmer to start at no. 10
Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have been two of Chelsea’s most used players in the Premier League this season. Enzo Maresca is likely to place his faith in both of them against Everton as well with the South American duo expected to feature in the double pivot in midfield.
Cole Palmer, meanwhile, is also likely to continue as the attacking midfielder as he looks to regain his goal-scoring touch. Pedro Neto will be the favourite to start on the left flank, more so after his winning goal against Fulham last Sunday, whereas Noni Madueke is expected to be picked in the line-up to feature on Chelsea’s right wing.
Forward – Nicolas Jackson has not scored in the Premier League since returning from injury but is expected to be deployed as the team’s leader of attack.
Here is how Chelsea could look on paper.
