Arsenal ‘reach agreement’ to extend Bukayo Saka’s contract

Arsenal’s forward Bukayo Saka has ‘reached an agreement’ to extend his contract at the club, according to Ekrem Konur.

The England international’s contract was due to run out in the summer of 2027 following his four-year extension in 2023. He has been one of the club’s standout performers in recent seasons, winning the club’s Player of the Season award in 2021 and 2022. Saka has also played a key role in their historic Champions League campaign this season.

It appears Arsenal are now set to reward the Hale End Academy graduate for his performances, as Konur claims that the player has ‘reached an agreement’ to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium with an official announcement set to follow.

According to Capology, the 23-year-old earns £295k-per-week, the sixth most among Arsenal players.

However, the Turkish transfer expert adds that Saka is now set to be among the club’s highest earners after agreeing to a contract extension.

The Englishman has provided 25 goals and assists in 31 games this season, so interest in him from some of Europe’s top clubs won’t be surprising.

This is because Konur reports that Spanish giants Real Madrid and other clubs have been keeping tabs on his contract situation at the Emirates ahead of a potential swoop.

From London roots to European heights

Having made his senior debut at just 17 years old, the now 23-year-old has established himself as an irreplaceable figure for club and country. Featuring in 257 matches for Arsenal, Saka has recorded 69 goals and provided 70 assists, predominantly featuring on the right flank.

Saka’s contribution has been pivotal to Arsenal’s recent resurgence and progress to this season’s Champions League semi-finals. The London-born star found the net during Arsenal’s emphatic 5-1 aggregate triumph over defending European champions Real Madrid earlier this month.

Since making his England debut in 2020, Saka has earned 43 caps, scored 12 goals, and played a crucial role in two European Championship finals.

News of his contract extension is good news to Mikel Arteta, who has made the Englishman a key part of his squad rebuild.

While they’re impressing at the European stage this season, their domestic title quests persist. Arteta would be buoyant to count on his talisman in the coming seasons as he continues his bid for English football dominance.