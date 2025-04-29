Man Utd hijack Arsenal’s deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United are reportedly confident of hijacking Arsenal’s deal to sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, as per Football Insider.

The Swedish international has attracted the attention of several big clubs around Europe, having displayed impressive performances at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in recent years.

After making 58 goal contributions in all competitions last term, he has scored 52 goals and registered 12 assists in all competitions thus far this season.

Arsenal are willing to hire a new centre-forward to finally win the Premier League title next season. Newcastle United star Alexander Isak was said to be their primary option, but the Magpies don’t want to let him leave.

Therefore, Mikel Arteta’s side decided to shift their focus to Gyokeres as their new sporting director, Andrea Berta, is a big fan of him. They even held formal talks to persuade him to join.

Gyokeres to Man Utd

However, Football Insider now claim that Man Utd are confident they have sealed a deal to sign Gyokeres after working hard behind the scenes. So, they are set to hijack Arsenal’s deal.

Ruben Amorim has identified the 26-year-old as the ‘top target’ to bolster the frontline at Old Trafford, and his relationship with the forward, having already worked together at Sporting, has played a key role in beating the Gunners in this race.

The forward has a £85m release clause in his current contract, but has an agreement with Sporting to leave for a fee of around £51m this summer.

Man Utd have struggled with goal-scoring issues this season, and they need an experienced striker to address this problem. Gyokeres is one of the most prolific strikers in Europe, so purchasing a player of his qualities would be a great acquisition for Amorim’s side.

The Sporting star is quick, strong, good in the air, can link up the play, is efficient in finishing off his chances, and also works hard without possession. He previously had a spell in English football before joining Sporting. So, he shouldn’t take much time to settle down in the Premier League.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually sign Gyokeres by beating the North London club in this race in the upcoming transfer window.