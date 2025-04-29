Liverpool well placed to beat Man Utd to sign Eberechi Eze

Liverpool are reportedly in a good position to beat Manchester United in the race to sign Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form for the Eagles in recent campaigns. After making 17 goal contributions last term, the forward started this season slowly.

However, he has been displaying eye-catching performances in recent months, scoring nine goals and registering twelve assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

The Englishman has even helped his side reach the final of the FA Cup by scoring an excellent goal against Aston Villa last weekend.

Now, on Football Insider, Brown says that after being impressed by Eze’s performances for Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Man Utd, and Liverpool are interested in signing him. However, the player doesn’t want to move to Old Trafford due to their recent struggles.

The former scout states that the forward would be better off joining the Merseyside club or the North London club over United if he eventually leaves Selhurst Park this summer.

He said:

“From what I hear, he’s[Eze] not going to be interested in a move to United. He’ll be looking at the evidence of players who have gone before him, he doesn’t want to become another example of what United can do to players. A move to Liverpool or Arsenal, who have been interested, would be much better for him.”

Eze’s current contract with the South London club will run until 2027, and he has a £68m release clause in his existing deal.

He is a versatile forward as he can play on the left flank and in the attacking midfield position. Moreover, the 26-year-old can provide cover in the box-to-box role in a midfield three if needed.

Eze is technically sound and is a Premier League proven star. Therefore, he would be a great acquisition for Arsenal, Man Utd, or Liverpool if any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service this summer.

Although Eze doesn’t want to join Man Utd, he would be able to play in his preferred position at Old Trafford if he were to join.

He has been flourishing in his career as a left-sided CAM in Oliver Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 formation, and Ruben Amorim deploys a similar system at United. However, Mikel Arteta and Arne Slot prefer to use the common 4-3-3 system.