[Teams] Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League semi-final

Arsenal welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Emirates Stadium tonight in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash.

The Gunners eased into the last-4 of the competition with a stunning 5-1 aggregate win over defending champions Real Madrid. A 3-0 first leg win at home did the damage before Arsenal finished the job with a superb 2-1 win at the Bernabeu to set-up a mouth-watering semi-final with PSG.

Mikel Arteta’s side beat the French champions 2-0 in the league phase of the Champions League back in October but they know PSG will be a different team this time around after they dispatched of Liverpool in the previous round.

Arteta has made some changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace in the league last time out but David Raya keeps goal once again. Myles Lewis-Skelly and Jurrien Timber are the full-backs for the Gunners meaning Ben White has to settle for a place on the bench after recovering from a knock.

Gabriel Magalhaes remains on the sidelines following hamstring surgery so Jacub Kiwior continues to deputise alongside William Saliba in the middle of the Arsenal back four.

Thomas Partey is suspended after picking up a needless yellow card in Madrid so Mikel Merino starts in midfield alongside Declan Rice. Merino has filled in superbly up front in recent weeks but is forced to drop back into his usual midfield role tonight.

That leaves a hole needing to be filled up top and Leandro Trossard is the man to fill the void. The Belgian international should be in confident mood having netted three goals in his last two games.

Bukayo Saka is recalled to start on the right flank after being rested last time out against Palace. Gabriel Martinelli will be hoping to continue his recent good form on the left flank.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Merino, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Subs: Neto, Setford, White, Tierney, Zinchenko, Henry-Francis, Nwaneri, Butler-Oyedeji, Kabia, Sterling.

PSG

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.

Subs: Safonov, Tenas, Kimpembe, Goncalo Ramos, Lee, L Hernandez, Mayulu, Barcola, Zaire-Emery, Lucas Beraldo, Mbaye