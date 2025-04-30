Man Utd indicate interest in signing Ademola Lookman

Manchester United have joined the likes of Arsenal in the race to sign Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman in the summer transfer window, according to Italian outlet Tuttojuve.

The 27-year-old first came into the limelight as a teenager in the Championship for Charlton Athletic before moving to Merseyside club Everton in 2017. Brief spells at Fulham and Leicester City did not entirely go as planned before Atalanta took the chance to sign him in 2022.

Since then, he has become a cult hero at the club, playing a crucial part in Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, including a hat trick in the Europa League final last season.

Man United have now joined the race to sign him, as Tuttojuve reports that Lookman’s performances for Atalanta have piqued the interest of the 13-time Premier League champions.

However, they face significant competition for the Nigerian international’s signature. The Italian outlet adds that several top European clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea, are also showing a keen interest in signing the London-born star this summer.

The African Footballer of the Year still has two years left on his contract at the Gewiss Stadium, and La Dea will be reluctant to allow him to leave the club unless they receive a €60m (£51m) offer, according to the report.

United eye Lookman swoop

The valuation may be too steep for clubs outside England; hence, Tuttojuve claims that a Premier League move seems more likely, with United joining the likes of Arsenal in the race.

Finding the back of the net has been one of the biggest challenges in United’s disappointing campaign. They have netted just 39 goals in the Premier League this season, the second-fewest of the 17 teams outside the relegation zone, with only Everton (34) netting fewer.

Alejandro Garnacho, while occasionally brilliant, has been guilty of wastefulness in front of goal, while Josiah Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have struggled to hit the ground running since arriving at Old Trafford.

Bringing in Lookman as part of next season’s attacking overhaul would significantly sharpen Amorim’s frontline.

The Nigerian has consistently delivered in Italy, registering no fewer than 20 goal contributions in each of his three seasons with Atalanta—25 of those coming this campaign alone.

Given his attributes, he stands out as an ideal addition to Manchester United’s attack, but whether the club will meet his £51m price tag remains to be seen.

Even if United were willing to pay Atalanta’s asking price, Arsenal could scupper the move as Mikel Arteta is also keen on signing Lookman as he tries to strength his attacking options ahead of next season.