Man Utd hold ‘concrete talks’ to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United have reportedly held ‘concrete talks’ over a deal to sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, as per transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils have been in a downward spiral in recent years, as after finishing eighth in the Premier League table last term, they are now set to end this season in the bottom half of the table.

It was United’s worst finish in the Premier League history last campaign, and it felt things couldn’t go any worse. However, they have managed to prove everyone wrong and are going to finish even lower this season.

Although Man Utd endured a dire campaign in the Premier League last term, they managed to end the season with the FA Cup trophy, which took them to the Europa League.

Now, they have an opportunity to do something similar this season and end this campaign on high by winning Europe’s second-tier competition. If they manage to do that, they will qualify for the Champions League next term.

Gyokeres to Man Utd

However, Amorim has said that winning the Europa League won’t make this campaign a success, and they need a complete rebuild to turn the situation around.

Writing on X, Plettenberg says that the Portuguese boss wants to bolster the centre-forward position at Old Trafford and is ‘very keen’ on reuniting with his former colleague Gyokeres.

Man Utd have already held ‘concrete talks’ over this deal, but no agreement has been reached yet, and the player hasn’t given his green light to move to Old Trafford.

Furthermore, the journalist claims that many other top clubs remain in the race, so it won’t be easy for Man Utd to secure his service.

The forward has a £85m release clause in his current contract with the Lions, but he has an agreement with his club to leave for a fee of at least £51m.

Gyokeres has been one of the sought after strikers in Europe, having showcased his goal-scoring prowess with Sporting in recent campaigns.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they eventually manage to lure him away from the Jose Alvalade Stadium ahead of next season.