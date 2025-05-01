Liverpool in battle with Premier League rivals to sign Jonathan David

Liverpool have joined a host of Premier League clubs to indicate interest in signing Lille’s prolific forward Jonathan David this summer, according to Tuttojuve.

Despite the Reds’ dominance this season, which was helped by their blistering attack, the club still looks to have lacked that focal point upfront. Darwin Nunez has largely underperformed this season and is being tipped for a potential departure, while Cody Gakpo has impressed in the false nine role.

It appears Arne Slot wants an out-and-out centre-forward, and David has been earmarked for that role.

As per Tuttojuve, Liverpool have indicated interest in signing the Brooklyn-born Canada international to reinforce Slot’s attack ahead of their title defence next season.

However, the race for the 25-year-old is expected to intensify, as Liverpool will have to battle with Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, and Juventus to win the race for his signature, as per the report.

The Italian outlet adds that while there’s interest across Europe, the prolific forward is poised to move to the Premier League, with the Reds keen on signing him.

Prolific forward

David’s contract at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy will run out in the summer, so Liverpool do not have to pay his €45m (£38m) Transfermarkt valuation, as they could sign him on a bargain fee transfer.

David has been one of the most prolific forwards in Europe this season. In Ligue 1, he has netted 16 goals, the third most in the French division, only behind Ousmane Dembélé (21) and Mason Greenwood (18).

Liverpool are well aware of his goalscoring prowess, as he showed the Anfield faithful what he’s capable of when he netted in the 62nd minute to halve the deficit in Lille’s 2-1 loss to the Reds at Anfield.

Across all competitions this campaign, the Canadian attacker has registered 36 goal contributions—netting 25 times and providing 11 assists in 46 outings for Les Dogues—so it’s hardly a shock that the Reds are plotting a summer move to lure him to Merseyside.

Not many forwards in Europe have consistently produced David’s netting numbers, over 20 goals in three consecutive seasons. As evident in his 11 assists this season, he’s also a creative outlet.

A swoop for the Canadian would hand Liverpool a consistent, prolific and creative centre forward since Roberto Firmino. However, with the likes of Spurs, Man Utd and many others also keen, it won’t be easy for the Reds to land David this summer.