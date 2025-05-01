Man Utd ‘actively considering’ a move for Jonathan Tah

Manchester United are reportedly ‘actively considering’ a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah, as per Sky Sports.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a stellar time at BayArena under Xabi Alonso in recent years, winning the Bundesliga title, DFB Pokal, and German Super Cup.

Following his impressive performances for Leverkusen, he has now established himself as the first-choice centre-back under Julian Nagelsmann in the Germany national team.

However, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent months as his existing deal with the German side will expire at the end of this season.

The experienced centre-back has made it clear that he has no intention of signing an extension at BayArena and is open to leaving to take the next step in his career.

Sky Sports claim that Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona have all registered their interest in signing him by taking advantage of his current situation.

Tah to Man Utd

However, the Blaugrana might find it difficult to hire him due to their financial restrictions. Los Blancos could be a potential destination for Tah as Alonso has been heavily linked with a move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu to succeed Carlo Ancelotti, and the pair could be open to reuniting once again. However, Man Utd have also joined this race and are ‘actively considering’ luring him to Old Trafford for free.

The Red Devils currently have enough options in their centre-back position. But considering Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are set to leave as free agents this summer and Harry Maguire will enter his final year of his current contract, Ruben Amorim is seemingly planning to add depth to this department.

Tah is a 6ft 5in tall right-footed centre-back and is comfortable playing out from the back. Moreover, he is strong, good in the air, and efficient in defensive contributions.

However, he lacks recovery pace, therefore, he might not be an ideal option for United to bolster the defence. So, they would be better off exploring other options.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.