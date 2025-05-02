Liverpool battling with Arsenal to sign Daizen Maeda

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Arsenal over a deal to sign Celtic star Daizen Maeda, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After becoming the Reds’ new manager, Arne Slot has managed to help his club win the Premier League title this season with Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Federico Chiesa was the only player purchased last summer, but he has found it difficult to play regularly thus far. Considering the Merseyside club have already won the title, he might now get more regular playing time between now and the end of the season.

It has been reported that Liverpool will remain active in the upcoming transfer window to freshen up the squad in order to challenge on all fronts again next campaign.

Purchasing a new midfielder is reportedly on Slot’s agenda, while Liverpool are also planning to hire a new centre-back. Additionally, the Reds are seeking a new centre-forward as a potential replacement for Darwin Núñez, who has fallen out of favor under the Dutch boss this season.

Battle

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak has been mentioned as the primary striker target, but the Magpies reportedly don’t want to part ways with him. So, it appears the Merseyside club have decided to shift focus onto the alternative options.

On TBR Football, Bailey says that Liverpool have registered their interest in Maeda after watching his performances closely, with Celtic valuing their star man at around £25m.

However, purchasing the Japanese won’t be straightforward for Liverpool as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are also plotting a swoop for him.

The Gunners have also been exploring the market to sign a new striker as Mikel Arteta wants an upgrade to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. Like Liverpool, they are also interested in Isak, and Maeda might be an alternative option.

The Celtic star has enjoyed a productive campaign this season, making 29 goal contributions in all competitions. He has even showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Champions League this term against Bayern Munich in the playoff stage.

However, there is a question mark whether he possesses the necessary qualities to help Arsenal or Liverpool achieve their lofty ambitions.