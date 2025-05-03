Liverpool eye move to sign Man City target Andrea Cambiaso

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City target and Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso, as per Football Insider.

After ranking through the Reds’ youth system, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the undisputed starter in the right-back position for his boyhood club over the years. He has even played a key role in helping the Merseyside club win the Premier League title this season.

However, his existing deal with Arne Slot’s side will expire at the end of this season, so speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent months.

Real Madrid are said to be keen on signing him and are close to persuading him to join. Therefore, it appears the Reds have started exploring options in the market to replace the 26-year-old.

Football Insider state that Liverpool have identified Cambiaso as an ‘ideal’ option and could make a concrete approach to secure his service this summer.

However, purchasing him won’t be easy as Man City are also interested in him as a potential long-term replacement for Kyle Walker and have been working on this deal since January.

Cambiaso to Liverpool

Juventus initially slapped a whopping £75m price tag on his head, but if they fail to secure Champions League football next season, they are prepared to let Cambiaso leave for at least £40m.

So, Liverpool have entered this race after knowing the Bianconeri are ready to reduce their asking price, but the player is very keen on moving to the Etihad Stadium, so they are in pole position in this race.

The 25-year-old is comfortable with both feet and can play in either fullback position. He is technically sound and extremely comfortable playing out from the back. The Italian has the playmaking abilities and has an eye for long-range passing.

The Juventus star has been a key player for the Italy national team. He possesses the necessary attributes to play in Slot’s system, so he could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they hire him.

Meanwhile, after winning the Premier League title by defeating Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, Liverpool will face off against Chelsea in the league on Sunday.