Liverpool plot swoop to sign Danish midfielder Morten Frendrup from Genoa

Liverpool are plotting a swoop to sign Genoa’s midfielder Morten Frendrup this summer, according to JuveFC.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation since moving to Italy from Danish side Brøndby IF in January 2022. His performances in the middle of the park for the Il Grifone have drawn widespread appraisal. He has been an ever-present figure for Patrick Vieira’s side, featuring in 34 games as the club currently sits 14 points above 18th-placed Venezia in the relegation zone.

According to JuveFC, Liverpool are keen on signing Frendrup this summer as Arne Slot looks to reinforce his midfield ranks ahead of their title defence next season.

The report adds that the Dutch manager views his versatility, energy and relentless work rate as perfect for his playing style at Anfield.

However, the Reds face stern competition for his signature. The Italian outlet claims that Premier League rivals Aston Villa, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Italian sides Juventus, Atalanta, and AC Milan have all indicated interest in signing the Denmark international.

Despite the interest from Liverpool, the report adds that Genoa are not currently looking to part ways with the midfielder— though they may consider negotiations if offers in the region of €30-€35m (£25-29m) come in. The club expects formal bids to arrive in June, with competition for the Dane likely to heat up as the transfer window draws near.

Frendrup idolizes Steven Gerrard

Frendrup has been one of the standout midfielders in Serie A this season, consistently putting in reputable performances for his Italian club.

The 24-year-old has attempted 209 tackles in the Italian division this season, tied with Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez (209) in second and only behind Como’s Nico Paz (217).

While his 99 successful tackles seem small compared to his attempted tackles, the record is the eighth-most among any player in the top five leagues.

His combativeness is a perfect fit for the intensity of the Premier League, particularly Arne Slot’s high-pressing, tough-tackling playing style at Anfield.

Interestingly, Frendrup grew up idolising Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard — a factor that could hand the Reds a slight edge in their pursuit, as the midfielder would relish the opportunity to play for the same club as his childhood hero.

