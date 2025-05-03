Man Utd to launch huge proposal to sign Rodrygo Goes

Manchester United are reportedly ready to submit a huge proposal to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from Santos back in 2019, the Brazilian has enjoyed great success over the years, winning every possible major competition.

However, following Kylian Mbappe’s arrival last summer, Real Madrid’s attacking dynamic has changed completely. Carlo Ancelotti tried to fit everyone in his starting eleven, but that compromised the balance of the squad, as a result, Los Blancos haven’t been at their best this season.

Now, Fichajes claim that Real Madrid are ready to cash-in on Rodrygo, and Man Utd have registered their interest in signing him by taking advantage of this situation.

The Red Devils are even willing to launch a £68m proposal to get the deal done with his existing deal set to run until 2028. The South American might even be open to moving to the Premier League if he eventually leaves Real Madrid this summer.

Rodrygo to Man Utd

Rodrygo is a highly talented, versatile forward. He likes to be deployed on the left flank, but because of Vinicius Junior’s presence, he doesn’t get the opportunity to play in his preferred position. Therefore, he has been playing on the right flank.

The 24-year-old is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in taking set pieces, and also works hard without possession.

Man Utd are reportedly willing to revamp the wide forward position this summer. Marcus Rashford and Antony have been sent out on loan in the winter window and are expected to be sold permanently ahead of next season.

Rodrygo is a top-class player and has showcased his qualities at the highest level in recent years. Moreover, he has established himself as a key player for the Brazil national team.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable 3-0 victory over Athletic Club in the Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday night, Man Utd will take on Brentford in the Premier League this weekend.