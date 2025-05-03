Manchester United in talks to sign Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah this summer, according to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

The 29-year-old joined Leverkusen in 2015 from Hamburger SV. He has since been an indispensable figure at the club, playing a vital role in their historic LaLiga triumph last season. However, what has been a fruitful ten years at the club may be coming to an end, with the German’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Plettenberg, United have joined the race to sign the experienced centre-back as Ruben Amorim looks to bolster his backline in the summer.

The German journalist adds that United have opened talks with the player’s entourage as they plot the free transfer of the 6ft 4in colossus to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Several European top clubs, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, are also firmly in the race for the German international, according to the report, so the Red Devils will need to be proactive in their negotiations with the player’s camp, as they won’t have to pay his €30m (£25m) valuation to Leverkusen.

Leader

Manchester United are gearing up for a busy transfer window while they continue to navigate what will be their worst-ever Premier League season.

Defensive reinforcement is still needed in defence despite significant spending to bolster the position in the summer.

Youngster Leny Yoro joined from Lille, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui joined from Bayern Munich, and Patrick Dorgu was signed in January from Italian side Lecce. However, United still look exposed in the back.

Their defensive record of 47 conceded goals in the league is recommendable. However, the problem lies in their method of conceding goals, as they’ve often let in avoidable goals.

This points to the lack of coordination at the back and a vocal leader to lead the backline similar to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães and Manchester City’s Ruben Dias.

This is why a move for Tah is essential. His towering presence will not just be of defensive value to Man Utd; his leadership qualities and ability to orchestrate play from the back would be invaluable assets to Ruben Amorim’s backline if he joins in the summer.