Man Utd preparing move for Antoine Semenyo



According to Football Insider, Manchester United are preparing a move to sign Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo during this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils are anticipated to strengthen their attack for next season and the club are already making progress.

Man United have practically agreed terms with Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha and talks are expected with the Midlands outfit to find an agreement over the transfer fee.

Football Insider now claim that the club are weighing up an approach for Semenyo, who could be available for £40-50 million.

United are not alone in the race with Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur also keen on signing him.

Good signing

United have lacked creativity in the final 3rd this campaign. There has been an over-reliance on captain Bruno Fernandes and the Portuguese has delivered with stand-out performances.

However, manager Ruben Amorim may want to lessen the burden on the talismanic captain. Cunha would be a superb addition to the squad and could form a dream partnership with Fernandes in attacking midfield.

Semenyo is an equally talented forward. The Ghanaian star can play on the right wing, left wing or as a centre-forward. His versatility could be a prime reason behind the Red Devils’ interest in landing his signature.

The 25-year-old has bagged 11 goals and 6 assists for the Cherries this campaign. He has won 6.5 duels per league outing and has been exceptional with his dribbling, winning almost 2 take-ons on average.

Semenyo likes to take on defenders with his direct fearless running. His ability to score goals with either foot makes him another potent threat. He would be a good signing for the Red Devils this summer.

It will be interesting to see whether United make an offer for the former Bristol City man if they sign Cunha from Wolves. The club may not invest on two versatile forwards unless there are high-profile exits.