Arsenal have asked about Man Utd winger Antony



According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Arsenal have enquired about the availability of Manchester United winger Antony ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are planning to make multiple signings at the end of the season. A wide attacking player could be among the priorities and UOL have claimed that Arsenal are looking at Antony.

The 25-year-old has spent the last few months on loan with Real Betis where he has managed 10 goal contributions in 19 outings.

Atletico Madrid have enquired regarding a potential transfer and it is reported that Mikel Arteta’s side have also been asking about the former Ajax man, who could be sold for £26-34 million.

Surprise move

Antony has looked out of depth in the Premier League with his inability to contribute in the form of goals and assists. He was sent to Betis on loan in January to secure regular first-team football.

The decision has paid dividends for the Red Devils. The Brazilian has found his feet at the La Liga outfit and he has already become a favourite among the fans. Betis are open to keeping him at the club.

However, the winger could prefer a bigger challenge in the prime phase of his career. Atletico could be a lucrative destination for the attacker as they are close competitors for the Spanish top-flight title.

Arsenal have now emerged as surprise contenders out of the blue. The Gunners don’t really require a right-sided winger, considering the presence of Bukayo Saka as well as Ethan Nwaneri in their squad.

It remains to be seen whether there is any truth to the transfer story. Arsenal are eyeing a new wide player for the summer and they could be interested in pursuing someone with Premier League experience.

Having signed the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus from Chelsea and Manchester City in recent years, Arsenal can’t be ruled out from making a surprise approach for Antony come the end of the season.