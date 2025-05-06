Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United in three-way battle to sign Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has been linked with a transfer to the Premier League in recent years with Liverpool and Manchester City being credited with interest in him. The player and his entourage refuted such claims and pledged their happiness in the Spanish capital, though there are indications that things could change this summer.

It is rumoured that he could depart Madrid this summer for greater prominence as well as a new challenge and as per Spanish source Relevo (h/t 90min), Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are showing interest in signing him. It has been claimed that the Brazilian international, who has 13 goals and 10 assists this season, could leave the Whites for close to £85 million.

Liverpool best placed to sign Rodrygo

Rodrygo Goes has been one of the world’s best players lately. Though he has not received as many plaudits as the likes of Jude Bellingham or Vinicius Junior have done, the 24-year-old remains a quality player and was even hailed by his English teammate as the ‘most gifted’ player in the Real Madrid side, so there is every reason to believe he would succeed in the Premier League.

Liverpool, who have held an interest in him since his youth days in Brazil, might be in an ideal position to sign him, especially if they can earn decent money by selling Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and potentially even Luis Diaz. Their sporting project and track record in a number of competitions over the last few years will definitely make them an attractive option for the Madrid star.

Arsenal are looking to numerous other players, primarily a centre forward, so they might not be too keen on spending £85 million on Rodrygo, whereas Manchester United might not be able to afford the player’s wage demands and Real’s asking price. Additionally, compared to the rest of the player’s suitors, the Red Devils are not at their best financially or sporting-wise either.