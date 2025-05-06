Arsenal make £51 million bid for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal have missed out on the Premier League title once again and are staring down the barrel in the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain ahead of this week’s second leg. As their search for a major title continues, a striker’s purchase has long been set as the primary goal for this summer’s transfer window in addition to making other signings.

El Nacional (h/t 90min) has reported that Arsenal have made a £51 million bid for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres ahead of a likely swoop in the off season. He has been a target for Manchester United too since Ruben Amorim’s appointment, so it is not difficult to see why the Gunners want to act fast and seal the deal.

Gyokeres has a release clause of close to £85 million at Sporting Lisbon and as per the source, his employers are holding out for an offer closer to the mark. Therefore, Arsenal might need to up their offer or shift focus towards signing one of the other names on their wish-list, like Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen and RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal could sign Gyokeres imminently

Sporting Lisbon’s asking price of £85 million for Viktor Gyokeres is a fee Arsenal can afford to pay and is perhaps a demand worth giving into considering the Swedish international’s record this season. Thanks to 52 goals and 12 assists in all competitions, he is a long way ahead of the rest of Europe’s top marksmen in terms of contributions in the final third.

Though the Londoners have continued to have a lengthy shortlist of players, Andrea Berta’s appointment as sporting director seems to have put them ever-closer to securing a deal for Gyokeres, with whose agent the executive enjoys a solid relationship. With not much left for Arsenal to focus on between now and the end of the season unless they make the Champions League final, a Gyokeres transfer to England could only be a matter of time.