Arsenal plot swoop to sign Dusan Vlahovic but face competition from Aston Villa

Arsenal are in battle with Aston Villa to sign Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic in the summer, according to Italian outlet Tuttojuve.

After two seasons without a consistent out-and-out centre-forward, the Gunners now seem poised to strengthen that area, with multiple strikers reportedly on their radar. While Gabriel Jesus’ injury struggles have cast doubt over his long-term role in North London, the club appears intent on securing a more dependable option to enhance their attacking options this summer.

According to Tuttojuve, Arsenal are plotting a swoop to sign Vlahovic this summer to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attack ahead of next season.

Juventus want to keep the 6ft 2in centre-forward at the Allianz Stadium but the report adds that Arsenal are still showing a keen interest in luring him to North London.

However, the Gunners will face competition for Vlahovic’s signature if he opts to come to England as the report claims that Aston Villa are also keen on the striker.

While Juve would be reluctant to let the Serbian international leave, the report suggests that an offer of £33m could tempt them into a deal. That sort of figure shouldn’t be a problem for Arsenal if they choose to formalise their interest.

From our partner tips.gg

Prolific forward

Vlahovic has been one of the standout forwards in Serie A in recent seasons. This campaign, the Serbian has been in prolific form, netting 14 times and providing five assists.

Standing at a towering 6ft 2in, he’s a dominant presence in the box, where he excels in aerial battles.

His physicality is another big trait in his game. He shrugs off challenges and holds up play excellently. He’s also a creative outlet. He usually threads forward passes and drops deep to create space in attack while also possessing immense speed to glide past opposition defenders on the counter.

He possesses admirable qualities that would suit Mikel Arteta’s style, especially against teams that press man-to-man. His hold-up play in such situations would prove invaluable.

Most importantly, his goal-scoring prowess makes him a potent threat up front, and it’s no surprise that he has remained Bianconerri’s preferred choice up upfront since his arrival.

With the report stating the Italian club will allow him to leave for £33m, the Gunners will need to act swiftly to get the deal ahead of Villa, who have proven to be ambitious in the market.