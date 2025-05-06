Man Utd ‘eager’ to sign Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham

Manchester United are reportedly ‘eager’ to sign Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

It was back in 2020 when the covid just hit the world, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the Red Devils manager, they attempted to hire Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City.

The midfielder reportedly even visited Carrington and met with legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Despite that, Man Utd couldn’t manage to persuade him to join, and he eventually signed for Borussia Dortmund. The rest is history.

Fast forward to 2025, United are looking to rectify that error by signing the 21-year-old’s younger brother, Jobe. After moving to Sunderland from Birmingham City, the 19-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Championship this season.

He has helped his side reach the playoffs and has been named the Championship’s young player of the season. The youngster has made seven goal contributions in 40 league appearances.

Bellingham to Man Utd

Now, reporting on TBR Football, Bailey says that having been impressed by Bellingham’s displays for Sunderland, Man Utd are ‘eager’ to secure his service and could make a concrete approach this summer.

The Black Cats are ready to cash-in on him for a fee of around £20m with his existing deal set to run until 2028. But, they might be looking to keep hold of him should they eventually gain promotion.

However, the journalist claims that purchasing the 19-year-old won’t be easy for Man Utd as Crystal Palace are also interested in him, while Dortmund are prepared to create a feeling of deja vu for the Red Devils.

Bellingham is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing anywhere across the middle of the park. He can play in the pivot role in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation or in one of the CAM roles if he were to join this summer.

The youngster has a pretty similar playing style to his elder brother and is highly talented. He has the physicality to flourish in the Premier League, so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Amorim’s side.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd can eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.