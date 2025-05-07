Everton step up effort to beat Man Utd in race to sign Delap

Everton have reportedly stepped up their efforts to beat Manchester United in the race to sign Ipswich Town star Liam Delap, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

After moving to Portman Road Stadium from Manchester City last summer, the 22-year-old has enjoyed a bright campaign in the Premier League this season, scoring 12 goals and registering two assists. But he couldn’t manage to help his side survive relegation.

Having been impressed by the forward’s recent eye-catching performances, a host of big Premier League clubs have registered their interest in signing him, with Man Utd and Chelsea reportedly among those.

However, on Football Insider, Brown says that Everton are also keen on purchasing him and have stepped up their efforts to beat the Red Devils and the Blues in this race.

Man Utd are favourites in this race as the player knows he will be able to play regularly at Old Trafford if he goes there, due to their struggles to score goals. But, the Toffees have held talks with the player’s representatives and the forward himself to persuade him to join.

The former scout claims that the forward would also be playing regularly for the Merseyside club and would be more important for them than for the Red Devils or the West London club.

Delap still has four years left in his current contract with The Tractor Boys, but has a release clause, which has been reduced to just £30m following Ipswich’s relegation.

The Toffees need a new striker as a potential replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is set to leave the club for free upon the expiration of his current contract at the end of this season.

On the other hand, Man Utd currently have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as centre-forward options. But neither has managed to showcase their goal-scoring prowess in the Premier League, while the Dutchman is set to remain sidelined for the rest of the season due to a hamstring issue.

Delap is quick, strong, and efficient in hold-up play and also possesses the poacher instinct inside the box. He is a talented player and could reach the top. So, the Englishman would be a great acquisition for Man Utd or Everton should either club purchase him.