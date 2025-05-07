Man Utd hold talks to sign Torino’s Vanja Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Andre Onana has been the first-choice shot-stopper for the Red Devils since joining from Inter Milan in a big-money deal ahead of last season. On the other hand, Altay Bayindir was purchased from Fenerbahce to support the Cameroonian.

However, while the former Ajax star has continued to display underwhelming displays, the Turkish international has never looked comfortable whenever he has been given the opportunity.

He started against Newcastle United and Brentford in recent Premier League games and conceded four goals in both games. Therefore, it appears Ruben Amorim is looking to revamp the goalkeeping department this summer.

Now, Romano states that Man Utd have identified Milinkovic-Savic as a key target to reinforce the last line of defence and have already made initial talks to secure his service this summer.

Milinkovic-Savic to Man Utd

The 28-year-old’s existing deal with the Italian side will expire at the end of next season, and there is an option to extend his deal for one more year. But, transfer journalist Matteo Moretto says that the goalkeeper will leave at the end of this term.

The Serbian is the younger brother of former Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who used to get linked with a move to Old Trafford in almost every transfer window before his transfer to Al-Hilal.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has a previous connection with Man Utd as he joined the club back in 2014. However, he didn’t make any senior appearances before leaving.

The 6ft 8in tall shot-stopper has displayed promising performances in Serie A recently. He kept 18 clean sheets with a 77% saving rate last term and has kept 11 clean sheets with the same saving rate this season, while saving four out of five penalties.

Therefore, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd if they manage to secure his service for an affordable price. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually opt to sign him to bolster the goalkeeping department in the upcoming transfer window.