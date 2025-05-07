Man Utd ready to move for Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are prepared to step up their interest in signing one of Bundesliga’s leading centre-backs.

The Red Devils have have an underwhelming Premier League campaign and they are guaranteed to finish in the bottom half of the table. Despite this, they could end their season on a high note. Man United can qualify for the Champions League by lifting the Europa League title.

Manager Ruben Amorim may want to add more quality and experience in the squad ahead of next season, and Caught Offside claim that United are one of the clubs keen on landing Jonathan Tah on a free transfer. His current contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires at the end of June.

The German star is free to discuss terms with foreign clubs. Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen, but no agreement has been reached yet. This has put United on red alert and they could seize the opportunity to land him on a Bosman deal.

Big opportunity

United are expected to offload Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans when their contracts expire on June 30. Lisandro Martinez has been out for the last few months after knee surgery and may not be available during the 1st part of next season.

Amorim will want more experience in the back three. Tah would be an ideal acquisition for the Red Devils. The 29-year-old is one of the best passers in the German top tier. He has completed 93% of his passes and has won 76% of his aerial duels.

Tah, hailed as a ‘top-level‘ leader by Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, has the attributes to not only suit Amorim’s playing style but also the Premier League. He is strongly built but possesses good recovery pace and likes to clear his lines. He would be a huge bargain signing on a free transfer.

The centre-back earns £46,000 per week at Leverkusen. The Red Devils could persuade him to join for a £100,000 weekly package with a good signing fee. Tah could be tempted by the proposal if he is guaranteed regular first-team minutes.